BD”E: Petirah Of Legendary Jewish Music Pioneer Yigal Calek Z”L At 84

Yigal Calek, the visionary composer, choir director, and founder of the London School of Jewish Song, was niftar today at the age of 84. Yigal z”l, whose contributions to Jewish music revolutionized the genre beginning in the early 1970s, had been seriously ill in recent months.

Yigal began his career as a sixth-grade rebbi, but his deep passion for music led him to create the London Pirchim Choir, later known as the London School of Jewish Song. His debut album, Ma Navu (1970), featured iconic songs such as “Sali Umetzudasi” and “Al Zeh Hayah Daveh Libeinu,” and marked the beginning of a groundbreaking era in Jewish music. He followed it with Borchi Nafshi in 1971, and later collaborated with Neginah Orchestra to produce timeless hits like “Ashira,” “Ko Amar,” “Chamol,” and “Children of Silence.”

His innovative approach not only elevated the musical standards within the Jewish world but also helped shape the frum concert scene, taking Jewish musical performances from shul basements to prestigious venues like Brooklyn College and Lincoln Center. His concerts were known for their theatricality, with choreographed performances and costume changes that enthralled audiences around the world.

Beyond his musical genius, Yigal z”l was beloved for his genuine warmth and commitment to yiddishkeit. His music reflected a deep love for Hashem, which resonated with listeners, young and old, for decades. His energy on stage, combined with the sincerity he brought to his compositions, left an indelible mark on Jewish music.

On the last night of Chanukah 2021, alumni of Yigal’s choir gathered for a reunion at his home in Golders Green to once again sing some of the songs that made the London School of Jewish Song a worldwide sensation.

Baruch Dayan Ha’Emes.

