IMPORTANT COMMUNITY ALERT: If Your Children Are Going To Crown Heights Tonight – READ THIS!

Flatbush Shomrim has been contacted by the NYPD and asked to convey this very important message. Last night during the simchas Beis Hashoeva celebration in Crown Heights, several boys were arrested from the Flatbush Community. These are not Crown Heights boys, rather boys who decided to attend and cause havoc. This included fist fights with other boys and incredibly assaulting police officers.
This is a huge Chilul Hashem!
These boys who are going from Flatbush to Crown Heights to cause trouble, WILL be arrested, and will have records that will follow them moving forward. It’s not worth it!!
If you have a child / teenager that plans on attending, and you have reason to believe he might get involved in looking to get into fights and mischief, we urge you to keep him home or escort him to Crown Heights!
There will be zero tolerance on the part of the NYPD, and these boys WILL be arrested!
Let’s please avoid this! Let’s all have a happy and safe chol hamoed!
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
8 Responses
I love my Flatbush brothers but last night your boys were out of control. There were at least 20 boys ( without exaggeration) who came not to enjoy the festivities but instead to provoke and antagonize CH boys ( and girls).
Shockingly, when NYPD stepped in attempt to calm the situation they were attacked as well.
I am not speaking about verbal etc. I’m talking about sucker punches, fist fights etc more appropriate for a goyish rock event etc. All attempts to calm down were shrugged off.
What has happened to y’all???
Unfortunately the flatbush boys that come to the festival will go with or with out they’re parents permission. But atleast they reached out to shomrim to give a fare warning that’s respectable.
A gutten moed.
Just like we bless Hashem for the bad along with the good I think this definitely deserves a “Mi Ka’amcha Yisroel!”
The crown heights “bochurim” incite violence they throw fireworks and curse out Flatbush kids and I don’t blame them for retaliating with anger and violence it’s called self defense I saw it with my own eyes (askan from crown heights)
Skdadon, I suppose it’s also called “self defence” when these Flatbush kids assault police officers. Really?! I guess they were just simply retaliating against the police for inciting them. Get real! You saw it with your own eyes, right? Maybe you need glasses. But tell me, you saw this after how many scotches (or vodkas)?
Anshuldiks
No anshuldilks from me. Your words are unadulterated Loshon Hara.
@ah yid
I’m sorry you’re feeling triggered but you gotta say it as it is. I don’t know if you’ve ever been there. I went once and I was shocked beyond belief. I felt like I was at some hippy festival with פריצות all over the place, drugs being used like it’s water, and massive fights between the יחי אדוננו guys and the other group. This is not what a שמחת בית השואבה remotely resembles. Someone’s gotta call it out and if you study ספר חפץ חיים you will see that it isn’t לשון הרע at all. The חפץ חיים would scream his lungs out had he been there.
@anchuldiks
Wow! That was one angry rant. That made you sound like a small and bitter man.
Try looking for a bit of good and joy when visiting areas outside your confirmed and narrow spaces. It will make healthier and happier.
Expanding your viewpoint beyond the tightly constricted and underdeveloped state it is currently in will allow your mental health to improve so greatly that your comments about fellow Yiddin will be positive and cheerful!
So @anchuldiks, for the sake of your fellow readers, will you please exit the self-imposed mental bunker you have confined yourself to and breathe the air of acceptance and ahavas Yisroel? We will all be better off for it!