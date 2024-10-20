IMPORTANT COMMUNITY ALERT: If Your Children Are Going To Crown Heights Tonight – READ THIS!

Flatbush Shomrim has been contacted by the NYPD and asked to convey this very important message. Last night during the simchas Beis Hashoeva celebration in Crown Heights, several boys were arrested from the Flatbush Community. These are not Crown Heights boys, rather boys who decided to attend and cause havoc. This included fist fights with other boys and incredibly assaulting police officers.

This is a huge Chilul Hashem!

These boys who are going from Flatbush to Crown Heights to cause trouble, WILL be arrested, and will have records that will follow them moving forward. It’s not worth it!!

If you have a child / teenager that plans on attending, and you have reason to believe he might get involved in looking to get into fights and mischief, we urge you to keep him home or escort him to Crown Heights!

There will be zero tolerance on the part of the NYPD, and these boys WILL be arrested!

Let’s please avoid this! Let’s all have a happy and safe chol hamoed!

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)