Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Heartbreaking Situation in Israel

Communicated Content

A young mother of four sweet children living in Israel has been battling cancer. Recently there has been a significant deterioration in her condition & the cancer has spread through her body. The cost of treatment is enormous & the financial strain on the family, coupled with the daily challenges of managing the household, is impacting her ability to fight her illness. 

CLICK HERE TO DONATE

The Rabbonim and medical experts involved have declared that we are dealing with an urgent matter of pikuach nefesh. The doctors say there is still hope. Please hear the cry of her husband and four precious children who just want to have their wife and mommy again. Please daven for: חיה בת פייגא 

CLICK HERE TO DONATE




Popular Posts

WHO’S NEXT TO DIE? The Terrorists Most Likely To Succeed Yahye Sinwar As Hamas Leader

Israel Worried About Potential Hostage Executions In Retaliation For Sinwar’s Death

MAJOR DEVELOPMENT: Hezbollah Attempts To Murder Netanyahu And Wife In Drone Attack On Caesarea Home

Eight IDF Soldiers Killed During First Days Of Sukkos in Lebanon and Gaza

YAHYA SINWAR IS DEAD! Hamas Terror Leader Killed By IDF In Gaza

TERROR: Police Officer Killed, Four Injured On Highway 4 Shooting Attack Near Yavne

Trump Advisors Stir Rumors Of Kamala Harris Replacement With Hillary Clinton Ahead Of Election

Israel Faces A Fierce And Evasive Foe In Hezbollah’s Drones

The New Drug That Saved The Life Of The Soldier Injured In The Drone Attack

SUKKOS UNDER FIRE: HaGaon HaRav Yosef Answers Wartime Shailos

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network