Guiding Our Schools Toward Organizational Health

Communicated Content

‘The menahel just doesn’t get it.’

‘Why is the board constantly overriding my decisions?’

Every school is a universe unto itself.
A bustling metropolis of so many moving parts and interconnected roles. The principal, the board, the administration, the teachers–a conglomeration of hearts and minds dedicated to the sole purpose of chinuch. 

What happens, though, when these parts are not in sync? When the infrastructure is not healthy at its roots?

Miscommunication, crossed wires, and conflicting opinions.
What is your stance on this?
Why do you choose not to respond to that issue?
Who signed off on those?

How can we expect our children to receive clear chinuch messages that reflect our core values when there is discord that starts at the top?

Torah Umesorah trains principals, liases between board members and staff, and works round the clock to guide schools toward organizational health.
With expert intervention and methodology that addresses these issues at the core, TU has already empowered so many of our mosdos. 

A unified leadership is an effective leadership.

You can help your child’s school make strides toward organizational health.

Dec. 22-23
Donate at https://www.charidy.com/tu to be a part of chinuch that dares for greatness. 




