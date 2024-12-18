THE WINNER! MSNBC’S Joe Scarborough Crowned King Of Media Sycophants For 2024 [VIDEO]

In a glittering display of media excellence—or perhaps something closer to self-parody—an illustrious panel of truth-tellers and bias-watchers at Newsbusters has crowned MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough as the reigning champion of absurdity in journalism. Yes, it’s official: Scarborough has won the Media Research Center’s (MRC) coveted Brian Stelter Award for Worst Quote of the Year award for 2024. And not for the first time—he’s now a two-time back-to-back winner in this highly competitive field of media melodrama.

The selection process was grueling, as MRC’s finest minds—including President L. Brent Bozell, Vice President for Research Brent Baker, and a cadre of other deeply impartial observers—sifted through the crème de la crème of left-wing lunacy. It wasn’t easy, but Scarborough’s gem from March 6 ultimately left the competition in the dust:

“Start your tape right now, because I’m about to tell you the truth. And f-you if you can’t handle the truth. This version of Biden intellectually, analytically, is the best Biden ever. Not a close second. And I’ve known him for years. The Brzezinskis have known him for 50 years. If it weren’t the truth, I wouldn’t say it.” https://yeshivaworlds3.b-cdn.net/wp-content/uploads/2024/12/18142641/WhatsApp-Video-2024-12-18-at-12.39.13-PM.mp4

MRC President Bozell couldn’t have put it more eloquently: “Back in March, when even Biden’s most fervent supporters were struggling to keep straight faces, Joe Scarborough came barreling through with this masterpiece of denial. While the world watched Biden fumble through speeches and shuffle around stages, Scarborough declared him ‘intellectually’ and ‘analytically’ unparalleled. Four months later, Biden’s own party started looking for the nearest exit. Now that’s what we call commitment to the bit!”

Of course, Scarborough isn’t just any old hack. He’s Morning Joe’s hack. And let’s not forget, this is the same man who clinched the title in 2023 for his apocalyptic prophecy that Donald Trump would “imprison” and “execute” political opponents if reelected. Clearly, when it comes to taking hyperbole to uncharted heights, Joe has no rivals.

But Scarborough isn’t the only one in this festival of cringe-worthy quotes. The runners-up deserve a special mention for their valiant efforts in the race to the bottom:

First Runner-Up: Long-time Newsweek writer Jonathan Alter proclaimed on July 22 that Biden "will be remembered as a great President" and "mentioned in the same sentence as George Washington." George Washington, no less. One can only hope Washington doesn't mind rolling in his grave.

Second Runner-Up: ABC's The View co-host Sunny Hostin offered her chilling hot take on March 18, likening Donald Trump's rhetoric to that which led to the Holocaust. Yes, you read that correctly—Trump and World War II atrocities, in the same breath.

Third Runner-Up: Laura Barron-Lopez of PBS and CNN bravely uncovered a secret on November 7: there's an entire "right-wing media ecosystem" that somehow doesn't exist on the left. Groundbreaking stuff.

As for Scarborough, his latest triumph cements his legacy as a legend in the annals of partisan absurdity. One can only wonder what 2025 will bring for the Morning Joe maestro. Perhaps a declaration that Biden was the most athletic President ever? Whatever it is, rest assured, Joe will deliver it with his signature mix of bravado and obliviousness. Stay tuned.

