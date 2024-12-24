Shira Our Amazing Girl Is Fighting a Severe Illness and Needs Your Help

Hello, I am the mother of Shira, a small and sweet girl who is going through a very difficult time.

Shira is suffering from a serious medical condition, and we need urgent treatment to help her recover.

Our situation is very difficult, and we have large expenses for treatments and medications that we cannot afford on our own.

I am turning to you with a broken heart and asking for your help.

It’s not easy to ask, but Shira needs this so much, and I don’t know what to do without your help.

I thank you from the bottom of my heart for all the support and help.

Thank you very much,