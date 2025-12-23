Katz Hints At Resettlement Of Gaza: “We Can’t Rely On Anyone”

Defense Minister Yisrael Katz announced on Tuesday morning that security officials intend to establish small Jewish pioneer groups in the northern Gaza Strip and restore IDF bases that were evacuated from the northern Shomron to their original locations.

Speaking at a ceremony in Beit El, Katz said, “The State of Israel is once again expressing, in the clearest possible way, its commitment to and confidence in the settlement enterprise in Yehudah and Shomron, which safeguards the heart of our land and connects us to our heritage, our roots, and our ideology.”

“The security reality in recent years has taught us that wherever there is settlement, there is an improved security reality. Just as the settlements protect a large portion of Israel’s citizens, our role is to ensure that we protect the protector.”

“We are deep inside Gaza, and we will never leave all of Gaza—there will never be such a thing. We don’t rely on anyone. B’ezras Hashem, in due course we will establish Nachal pioneer groups in northern Gaza in place of the communities that were evacuated, in the right way and at the appropriate time.”

Katz’s remarks were made despite the Trump administration’s push toward the next stage of the agreement with the Hamas terror group, which precludes a permanent IDF presence in Gaza. Hamas has flagrantly violated the agreement over and over, refuses to disarm, and has failed to return the remains of fallen hostage Ran Gvili, H’yd.

Katz also addressed the threats in Syria, saying, “We will not move even a millimeter in Syria. We will not allow threats.”

The Yesha Council responded to Katz’s announcement, stating, “We congratulate Defense Minister Yisrael Katz on his important announcement regarding the establishment of Nachal pioneer groups in the Gaza Strip. The uprooting of the yishuvim and the expulsion of the Jews were a terrible injustice; settlement in Gaza is the tikkun. Settlement in the Strip has always strengthened the security of southern Israel and the State of Israel as a whole. It will now also make clear to the enemy that it is paying with land for the October 7 massacre—permanently.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)