SICKENING FOOTAGE: France Probes Airport Video of Man Harassing Jewish Child, Demanding He “Free Palestine”; “Dance Pig”

French authorities have launched a criminal investigation after a disturbing video surfaced showing a man harassing and humiliating a young Jewish child inside a Paris airport, forcing the boy to repeat political slogans and mocking him.

The footage, first posted Sunday by the X account The SwordOfSalomon, has been viewed more than 440,000 times. It is reported to have been filmed on June 25 at Paris’s Charles de Gaulle Airport. The video shows a young boy, his face pixelated, sitting quietly and playing a handheld video game when an adult man approaches and begins taunting him.

“Are you gonna free Palestine, bro?” the man asks the child in English, speaking with a British accent. He then threatens to remove the boy’s kippa, saying, “If you don’t free them, I’ll snatch your hat off.”

The man is later heard repeatedly telling the child to “dance,” while using a slur in broken French — “dance, cachou” — apparently a mispronunciation of cochon, the French word for pig. The visibly confused child complies, attempting to dance as the man continues filming.

The man’s face is not visible in the video.

A judicial source confirmed that French authorities have opened a probe into the incident. Paris Police Chief Patrice Faure publicly condemned the episode, calling the remarks “unacceptable and intolerable.”

“They will not go unpunished,” Faure wrote on X, adding that investigators are working to identify the suspect and bring him to justice. “We express our support for our Jewish compatriots and assure them of our full commitment to combating antisemitic acts,” he said, posting an image from the video alongside his statement.

Groupe ADP, the company that operates Paris’s airports, said it is cooperating fully with authorities and emphasized that antisemitism will not be tolerated within airport facilities. The company said it is working closely with state services and airport stakeholders, including the airport’s chief rabbi, who serves as one of the chaplains.

