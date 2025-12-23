Advertise
Yad Sarah Founder Uri Lupolianski Is Hospitalized In Serious Condition

Rabbi Uri Lupolianski

Former Jerusalem mayor and ba’al chessed Rabbi Uri Lupolianski is hospitalized at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem.

Lupolianski, 74, was admitted in serious condition due to acute pneumonia and breathing difficulties.

He previously was ill with cancer and recovered.

Lupolianski founded and chaired the renowned Yad Sarah organization, the largest national volunteer organization in Israel.

His family has requested the public to daven for his recovery. His name for tefillah is Uri ben Malka b’toch sha’ar cholei Yisrael.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

