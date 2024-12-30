Gedolei Yisroel Excited Over New Machon Yerushalayim Seforim!

Don’t miss the once-a-year sale prices on the classics and new releases!

As Chanukah approaches, Machon Yerushalayim opens its grand sale — one of the most anticipated events of the year for Torah scholars and book lovers. This year’s sale, running from December 22nd (21 Kislev) through January 19th (19 Teves), is a unique opportunity to acquire classic sefarim that are essential for every Jewish bookshelf, as well as newly released treasures—all at special reduced prices.

A Legacy of Torah Scholarship

Founded 57 years ago, Machon Yerushalayim is one of the largest and most respected Torah research institutes in the world. Renowned for its commitment to preserving and enhancing Jewish learning, the institute is home to more than 150 elite talmidei chachamim, who dedicate their expertise to meticulously researching and analyzing ancient texts. Through their efforts, they not only correct and compare sources, but also provide invaluable notes, commentaries, and clarifications that elevate the study of Torah to new heights.

Machon Yerushalayim’s work includes the publication of previously undiscovered manuscripts as well as the reprinting of monumental sets of works, all of which undergo painstaking revisions. Each volume is crafted with care, ensuring that the texts are both aesthetically pleasing and accessible. Through this meticulous process, Machon Yerushalayim makes Torah wisdom not only relevant but also engaging, so that it can continue to inspire and guide future generations of lomdim.

Rabbi Moshe Buxbaum, director of Machon Yerushalayim, said, “What was once difficult to decipher is now accessible to all. I constantly hear from people who say that learning from the sefarim we’ve published is a completely different, transformative experience!”

A Remarkable Discovery: The Rambam’s Letter

In 2022, Machon Yerushalayim’s researchers embarked on an exciting journey. Thousands of ancient texts with piskei halachah from the Geonim which reached the Cairo Geniza have been preserved and are kept in special conditions in the libraries of Oxford and Cambridge. As part of a challenging, complex project to publish Teshuvos HaGeonim, a group of ten scholars, led by Rabbi Buxbaum, traveled to Cambridge, UK, where they had the rare privilege of viewing thousands of these ancient texts. Among these remarkable discoveries was a letter written by the Rambam!

The letter was written in ancient Arabic by the Rambam to his late brother, Rabbi David. The latter, who had tragically passed away during a voyage to India, had managed the family business and was a major financial support for the Rambam. In this letter, the Rambam expresses deep grief over his loss.

“The greatest disaster that I ever experienced in my life, worse than anything else, was the death of the holy one, may his memory be blessed, who drowned in the Indian Ocean,” the Rambam wrote. “He carried with him a great deal of money and goods intended for me, for himself, and for others. He left me with a small child and a widow” [a reference to Rabbi David’s son and wife].

This poignant letter, discovered among other treasures in the Geniza, is damaged in several places — as if by the tears that the Rambam shed when penning his letter. Describing the experience of viewing and handling thousand-year-old texts written by Gedolei Yisrael, Rabbi Buxbaum said, “It was absolutely thrilling to hold history in our hands!”



Miraculous Discoveries

There are countless stories of lost or unknown manuscripts that were miraculously recovered by the Machon. One instance involves a treasure trove of family documents guarded by an elderly man from Tel Aviv. Despite his resistance to show anyone the manuscripts, Rabbi Yosef Buxbaum, zt”l, Rabbi Moshe’s father and Machon Yerushalayim’s founder, learned that the fellow was a descendant of Harav Shlomo Ganzfried, author of Kitzur Shulchan Aruch. After much persuasion, Rabbi Yosef succeeded in borrowing the documents for just two days.

The very next day, the man called with shocking news: a fire had destroyed everything in his home, but miraculously, both he and his wife were unharmed—and, most remarkably, all the holy manuscripts had been untouched. Deeply moved by this undeniable hashgachah, the man agreed to allow Machon Yerushalayim to publish these precious works.

“This is just one of many stories of rescued manuscripts,” Rabbi Buxbaum explained. “Each one has been a revelation, demonstrating the incredible yad Hashem.”



Multiple Zechuyos

Machon Yerushalayim invites one and all to claim a portion in the immeasurable zechus of making it possible for the Torah of Gedolei Yisrael, which would otherwise have been lost, to be learned by future generations. By partnering with Machon Yerushalayimp, you are also encouraging and supporting Torah scholars as they decipher, restore and revive rare manuscripts, receiving a share in what is clearly a labor of love. Machon Yerushalayim also has several options for dedicating projects as a merit for salvation in a certain area, or as an eternal merit for a loved one. Reap eternal zechuyos as your sefer is learned in batei medrash and Jewish homes worldwide!

A Sale Not to Be Missed

Machon Yerushalayim invites you to explore the extensive list of essential sefarim as well as the exciting new releases: Otzar Meforshei HaTorah – Vayikra II; Minchas Chinuch B’shulei Hamincha, Vol. 7; Mishna Brura-Ohr Hamizrach – Shabbos I; two new volumes of Sho’el Umeishiv; the first 2 volumes of Beis Yitzchok and more!

Don’t miss out on this once-a-year event—mark your calendars for Machon Yerushalayim’s Annual Sale!