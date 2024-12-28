Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
By Popular Demand: Experience the Chanukah Festival Wherever You Are!

Communicated Content

The excitement is building as the highly anticipated Chanukah Festival approaches, and we’ve been overwhelmed with requests from across the globe! From the vibrant communities in Australia and South Africa, Russia, to Mexico and everywhere in between, the world has spoken—and we’ve listened. This year, for the first time ever, audiences worldwide can experience the magic of the Chanukah Festival live from the comfort of their own homes.

For those in South Florida, don’t miss your chance to join the celebration in person. Limited seats remain, and they’re going fast—this is your final opportunity to secure your spot and be part of an unforgettable evening.

Tickets and live-stream access are available now at https://buytickets.at/apex/1452136/r/yw. Don’t wait—be part of the Chanukah Festival experience, no matter where you are in the world!




