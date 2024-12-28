Netanyahu To Undergo Prostate Removal Surgery: Office

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to undergo prostate removal surgery on Sunday, according to a statement from his office.

Last Wednesday, Netanyahu underwent a medical examination at Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem, where doctors identified a urinary tract infection caused by a benign enlargement of the prostate.

Since the diagnosis, Netanyahu has been on a course of antibiotics that successfully treated the infection, his office reports. The planned cabinet meeting on Sunday will proceed as scheduled, the statement adds.