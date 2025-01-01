Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
“2025” – Write Your First Check for “TORAH”

Communicated Content

Bring endless brochos and yeshuos into your home!

The 2025 calendar year is starting, and we thank you all for your generous donations to Shas Yiden throughout the year. Your support is not only greatly appreciated, it has made a difference (please see below). You are a true partner in the learning at Shas Yiden.

SHAS YIDEN AT A GLANCE

Words of the Gedolim

  • “The Shas Yiden avreichim geonim are EMMESDIKE (True) SHAS YIDEN” – Maran Sar Hatorah, Hagaon Hagadol Harav Chaim Kanievsky, ztk”l
  • “Shas Yiden has brought about a REVOLUTION IN THE LEARNING OF SHAS” – Maran Hagaon Hagadol Harav Gershon Edelstein, zt”l

Shas Yiden Facts

  • There are now 126 avreichim geonim at Shas Yiden!
  • 7 kollelim! – Yerushalayim * Bnei Brak * Beit Shemesh * Beitar * Kiryat Sefer * London UK * Flatbush, NY
  • Public Farheren for all the avreichim on entire Shas – 3 – 4 times a year!
  • All this has been achieved in just 16 years – and a new kollel in the offing!

Shas Yiden Regimen

  • Learning program – 7 days a week!! – including Erev Shabbos & Shabbos, Erev Yom Tov & Yom Tov
  • Sun-Thurs: Each avreich completes BLATT-A-DAY, PLUS 4 CHAZORAS (that is 45 blatt/day!), including every Rashi and Tosfos
  • Fri-Shabbos: 4 blatt-a-day, plus 4 chazoras (20 blatt/day)

Shas Yiden Accomplishments

  • Blatt per year per avreich = 13,555
  • Total blatt per year = 13,555 X 126 avreichim = 1,667,265!
  • Written tests: monthly on 225 blatt; mid-year – on 1350; annual – on 2711
  • 10 days more learning per year than the average kollel worldwide!

Shas Yiden is a recognized 501(c)(3) organization
Tax ID# 27-3228076

CLICK HERE!




