“2025” – Write Your First Check for “TORAH”

The 2025 calendar year is starting, and we thank you all for your generous donations to Shas Yiden throughout the year. Your support is not only greatly appreciated, it has made a difference (please see below). You are a true partner in the learning at Shas Yiden.

Words of the Gedolim

“The Shas Yiden avreichim geonim are EMMESDIKE (True) SHAS YIDEN” – Maran Sar Hatorah, Hagaon Hagadol Harav Chaim Kanievsky, ztk”l

“Shas Yiden has brought about a REVOLUTION IN THE LEARNING OF SHAS” – Maran Hagaon Hagadol Harav Gershon Edelstein, zt”l

Shas Yiden Facts

There are now 126 avreichim geonim at Shas Yiden!

at Shas Yiden! 7 kollelim! – Yerushalayim * Bnei Brak * Beit Shemesh * Beitar * Kiryat Sefer * London UK * Flatbush, NY

Public Farheren for all the avreichim on entire Shas – 3 – 4 times a year!

for all the avreichim on entire Shas – 3 – 4 times a year! All this has been achieved in just 16 years – and a new kollel in the offing!

Shas Yiden Regimen

Learning program – 7 days a week!! – including Erev Shabbos & Shabbos, Erev Yom Tov & Yom Tov

– – including Erev Shabbos & Shabbos, Erev Yom Tov & Yom Tov Sun-Thurs: Each avreich completes 9 BLATT -A-DAY, PLUS 4 CHAZORAS (that is 45 blatt/day!), including every Rashi and Tosfos

Each avreich completes (that is 45 blatt/day!), Fri-Shabbos: 4 blatt-a-day, plus 4 chazoras (20 blatt/day)

Shas Yiden Accomplishments

Blatt per year per avreich = 13,555

Total blatt per year = 13,555 X 126 avreichim = 1,667,265!

Written tests: monthly on 225 blatt; mid-year – on 1350; annual – on 2711

10 days more learning per year than the average kollel worldwide!

Shas Yiden is a recognized 501(c)(3) organization

Tax ID# 27-3228076