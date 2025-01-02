Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Watch: R’ Sholom Mordechai Rubashkin on the Jewish N’ Joyful Podcast – The 27 Year Prison Sentence That Ended in 8 Years

Exclusive Interview on Jewish n’ Joyful: The Story of Rabbi Sholom Mordechai Rubashkin – Freed from Prison on Zos Chanukah!

R’ Sholom Mordechai Rubashkin was sentenced to 27 years in prison. In the middle of his 8th year in jail, on the 8th night of Chanukah, President Donald Trump pardoned him. R’ Rubashkin faced many challenges in prison but he never gave up. His story is one of hope and inspiration. In this episode of the Jewish n’ Joyful podcast, Aryeh Fingerer sat down with R’ Rubashkin for an inspiring and powerful interview.


Interview Links:

Watch on YouTube
Watch on Torah Anytime
Listen on Spotify
Listen on Apple Podcasts

