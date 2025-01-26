Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
The Most-anticipated Show of the Year Is Back!

Communicated Content

FIREWORKS 4.0

The most-anticipated show of the year is back!

Coming to the stage at Newark Symphony Hall, this exclusive concert for women and girls

unites world-famous singers, talented choirs, rising stars, and extraordinary dance performers in

a dazzling musical celebration.

While the lineup remains a closely guarded secret, the producers promise that Fireworks 4.0 will

be the most spectacular show yet!

Get ready for a musical journey like no other—complete with breathtaking lighting and sound

effects that will move and inspire.

Best of all, your ticket purchase directly supports Ezer Mizion—Israel&#39;s largest health support

organization and the world’s largest Jewish bone marrow registry—bringing hope and life to

those who need it most. Together, we can orchestrate miracles.

Tickets are selling fast—reserve yours today!

Visit ezermizion.org/fireworks or call 718.853.8400




