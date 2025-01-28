Tragic Loss: Mother of 4 Passes Away

Our community is heartbroken over the untimely passing of Bashya Schylander, a devoted wife, mother of four, and a talented designer and architect. Bashya’s creativity and dedication were the backbone of her family’s stability, both emotionally and financially. Her remarkable talent was reflected in her role as the designer of the state-of-the-art Miami Beach mikvah, and she also assisted in the construction of mikvaos around the world—leaving behind a lasting legacy of beauty and sanctity.

After a long and courageous battle with illness, which carried significant expenses, Bashya’s tragic loss leaves her husband and four young, unmarried children—ages 10, 13, 14, and 16—facing an uncertain future filled with daunting challenges.

These children, now without their beloved mother’s guidance and care, need our support to secure their education, daily needs, and future life milestones, including the significant costs of weddings. The responsibility of helping them rebuild their lives is one we must share as a community.

This campaign was launched to provide the family with the financial security they desperately need. All funds will be used to support the children’s well-being and future and will be overseen by an anash committee headed by Rabbi Leib Schapiro, ensuring every dollar is used responsibly.

Click here to donate

Let us honor Bashya’s memory by stepping forward to support the family she loved so deeply. Your generosity will provide these children with hope, stability, and the knowledge that their community stands beside them in their greatest time of need.

Thank you for your kindness and support.