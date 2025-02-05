Empower Your Fundraising Teams With The Chesed Fund’s New Pushka App

Pushka is a powerful app designed to help fundraisers collect donations directly from donors with ease and efficiency. With Pushka, fundraisers can accept payments instantly by having donors tap their credit cards on a phone, and the donation is automatically tracked and reflected on The Chesed Fund campaign page. This seamless integration ensures accurate records and real-time updates, giving donors confidence in the process. Best of all, the Pushka app is free to download on both Android and iOS devices, making it an accessible tool to boost your fundraising efforts and improve your overall total raised.

Raise More with Pushka

Gone are the days of sending donation links and waiting for responses. The Pushka app allows your team to take action in real time. When meeting a donor in person, your team can instantly collect donations with the simple tap of a credit card on their phone. It’s fast, seamless, and eliminates barriers to giving—resulting in increased donations and a more personalized donor experience.

Training for Success

We don’t just give you the app; we make sure your team knows how to use it to its full potential. The Chesed Fund provides comprehensive training to teach your fundraising teams how to engage donors effectively, deliver compelling pitches, and close donations using the Pushka app. This hands-on support ensures that every member of your team feels confident and equipped to maximize their efforts.

Why Pushka?

Convenience: No more relying solely on links or follow-ups. Collect donations instantly, wherever you are.

Personal Touch: Engage with donors face-to-face, strengthening relationships and trust.

Efficiency: Streamline the donation process, saving time for both your team and your donors.

: Streamline the donation process, saving time for both your team and your donors. Increased Success Rates: Teams using Pushka are better equipped to meet their goals, driving more donations with fewer hurdles.

A Smarter Way to Fundraise

The Pushka app is more than just a tool—it’s a game-changer for your fundraising strategy. By enabling real-time, in-person donations and providing your team with the training to use it effectively, Pushka empowers you to reach your goals faster while deepening connections with your donor base.

Equip your fundraising team with the Pushka app today and see the difference it makes. The future of fundraising is here, and it’s in your hands—literally!

Pricing :

Pushka Apps: Android and iOS

The Chesed Fund apps are free to download. Just download the app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store

Processing fees are 3.9% (basic) 5.9% (premium) + $0.30 per transaction

S700 Card Reader:

The S700 is billed at $99 per month. After six months of payments, it’s yours to own.

Processing fees are 3.9% (basic) 5.9% (premium) + $0.30 per transaction

