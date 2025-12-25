Military Police Drag Yeshivah Bochur From His Sick Bed In Overnight Raid

The military police dragged a feverish yeshivah bochur from his sickbed at his home in Be’er Sheva for the crime of “draft dodging.”

The bochur, 20, is a talmid of the Kisei Rachamim yeshiva.

The yeshiva says that the talmid had been feeling unwell for the past few days and his parents picked him up overnight so he could recover at home.

A few hours after he arrived home, while suffering from a high fever, he was arrested in his bed.

Kikar H’Shabbat noted that the IDF has again targeted a Sephardi Ben Torah.

