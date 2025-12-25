Advertise
Military Police Drag Yeshivah Bochur From His Sick Bed In Overnight Raid

MK Boaz Bismuth visits the Kisei Rachamam yeshiva. (Photo: Moishik)

The military police dragged a feverish yeshivah bochur from his sickbed at his home in Be’er Sheva for the crime of “draft dodging.”

The bochur, 20, is a talmid of the Kisei Rachamim yeshiva.

The yeshiva says that the talmid had been feeling unwell for the past few days and his parents picked him up overnight so he could recover at home.

A few hours after he arrived home, while suffering from a high fever, he was arrested in his bed.

Kikar H’Shabbat noted that the IDF has again targeted a Sephardi Ben Torah.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

One Response

  1. They knew that he would be home because he was sick and that’s the guy they targeted from all other Sephardic boys is that not evil
    Where are the clowns who are outraged when these Nazis are called out

Leave a Reply

