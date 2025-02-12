Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
The Most-anticipated Show of the Year Is Just a Week Away!

Communicated Content

FIREWORKS 4.0

Coming to the stage at Newark Symphony Hall, this exclusive concert for women and girls unites world-famous singers, talented choirs, rising stars, and extraordinary dance performers in a dazzling musical celebration.

While the lineup remains a closely guarded secret, the producers promise that Fireworks 4.0 will be the most spectacular show yet!

Get ready for a musical journey like no other—complete with breathtaking lighting and sound effects that will move and inspire.

Best of all, your ticket purchase directly supports Ezer Mizion—Israel’s largest health support organization and the world’s largest Jewish bone marrow registry—bringing hope and life to those who need it most. Together, we can orchestrate miracles.

We are just days away from the show—get your tickets now! Tickets are selling fast—reserve yours today!

Visit ezermizion.org/fireworks or call 718.853.8400




