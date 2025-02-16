Help Sruli & Esther Save Their Only Child

Lali’s last chance –

Esther & Sruli were ecstatic at the birth of their only child, born after five years of yearning.

Their joy was cruelly crushed when their Lali (Leah) was diagnosed with rapidly spreading cancer when she was only three years old.

Lali is four now, a brave, charming little girl. She is fighting with all her might, her parents frantically trying to both be at her side and pay for new treatments that may cure her.

Her condition is worsening, the cancer is aggressive, but she has a chance if we manage to raise the money needed for advanced treatment her parents cannot afford.

Sruli and Esther are desperate to save their lovely little girl, and they ask for a chance. A chance to save their young daughter.

We can help them!

You can help them!