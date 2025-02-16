Some Hostages Sang Eshes Chayil In The Tunnels

Sharon Sharabi, the brother of Eli Sharabi who was released from Hamas captivity last Shabbos, spoke to Kol B’Ramah on Sunday morning about the horrors his brother experienced in captivity.

Sharon described Eli’s difficult condition upon his return. Eli, along with the other two hostages released last Shabbos, returned to Israel emaciated. “He came back in a bad state, things are opening up slowly,” Sharon said. “We are optimistic that he will have a new life.”

Sharon shared that his brother endured extreme starvation and unfathomable torture by his “Nazi” captors. However, he emphasized that “the victory is that he came home” and that “life is strong.” He also mentioned their brother Yossi, H’yd, who was killed in captivity and his body is still being held by Hamas.

Sharon said that “the zechus of the Rabbanim protected Eli. There wasn’t one who didn’t add tefillos and Tehillim. The eitzos of the Rabbanim strengthened my emunah and and protected Eli.”

Sharon added that Eli and his fellow hostages maintained their Jewish identity in Gaza, explaining: “He said Shema every day. They made Kiddush every Friday night and sang Eshet Chayil. That is what held them, their spirit sustained them.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)