Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Federal Reserve Officials See Risks Of Higher Inflation Ahead, Support Pause In Rate Cuts

Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell testifies before the House Financial Services Committee during a hearing on the Semi-Annual Monetary Policy Report, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Federal Reserve officials at a meeting last month pointed to rising risks that inflation could worsen, a key reason they kept their benchmark interest rate unchanged.

According to minutes of the Jan. 28-29 meeting, which were released Wednesday, Fed officials said that President Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs and mass deportations of migrants, as well as strong consumer spending, were factors that could push inflation higher this year.

The Fed’s 19 officials who participate in its interest-rate decisions indicated that “they would want to see further progress on inflation before making” any further cuts. They kept the Fed’s key rate at 4.3%, after cutting it from a two-decade high of 5.3% late last year. The Fed’s pause makes it less likely that borrowing costs for consumers, including for mortgages, auto loans, and credit cards, will decline anytime soon.

Yet just last week, the government released data that suggested inflation was actually getting worse, leading many economists to forecast just one — if any — rate cut this year. Consumer prices rose 3% in January from a year ago, the Labor Department said, up from a 3 1/2 year low of 2.4% last September. The Fed, however, more closely follows a separate inflation measure that is shows inflation is closer to 2.5%.

The minutes also cited a “high degree of uncertainty” surrounding the economy, which made it appropriate for the Fed to “take a careful approach” in considering any further changes to its key interest rate.

All of the Fed’s policymakers supported keeping its key rate unchanged last month, the minutes said. The unanimity comes after signs of a growing disagreement in recent months between those officials who supported further rate reductions and those more worried about stubborn inflation.

(AP)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

NETANYAHU: “Tomorrow Will Be A Difficult Day”; Bodies Of Bibas Children To Be Released

Jewish Father And Son Return To Damascus To Read From Sefer Torah After 30 Years

SEE IT: World-Famous Chazan Nissim Saal Stuns Crowd at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago

AGAIN: Group Of 30 Shuvu Banim Members Try To Enter Lebanon, 4 Arrested

5 IDF Reservists Indicted For Abusing Nukhba Terrorist While Main Charge Is Dropped

SENSITIVE & COMPLEX OP: Details About The Release Of The Hostages’ Bodies

Hamas Proposes Releasing All Hostages In One Go In Next Phase

MAILBAG FROM A YESHIVA ADMINISTRATOR: The Chillul Hashem Created By Dov Hikind By The Boro Park Protest

HATE IN HEALTHCARE: Pro-Hamas Brooklyn Nurse Rohaan Gill Caught Assaulting Jewish Protesters [VIDEO]

BLOODSHED IN BORO PARK: Violent Clashes Erupt As Pro-Hamas Protesters Face Off Against Counter-Demonstrators

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network