Charting a Course for Serious Bnei Torah: Yeshiva Govoha of Monsey

One of the most famous interactions in Chazal is the conversation between Rebbi Yosi ben Kisma and the man who offered him a considerable sum of money to move to his city, which was barren of Torah. Rebbi Yosi replied with the words that are timelessly engraved in history “Eini dar ela bimakom Torah.” 

Fast forward to 2014, when Yeshiva Govoha, under the guidance of Rabbi Matisyahu Rokach shlit”a, was established. The Yeshiva chose to plant its presence in a city surrounded by Torah – Monsey, NY. Their goal was to further enhance the community and the environment around them with a yeshiva that is host to serious bnei Torah and talmidei chachamim who represent the future of Klal Yisrael.  

Today, the Yeshiva attracts bochurim from across the globe who light up the beis medrash with the “fiery bren” of their Torah learning. Thus, on Monday, February 17th, and Tuesday, February 18th, Yeshiva Govoha of Monsey is launching a crowdfunding campaign, accessible at DryveUp.com/YGM, to ensure the continuity of this vibrant Makom Torah and maintain a consistently elevated standard of learning, the Yeshiva is now reaching out to the community for support. The funds raised will not only help sustain the Yeshiva but also contribute to the broader enrichment of the Monsey community and its surroundings. Every contribution will play a crucial role in perpetuating the legacy of Torah learning in Monsey and beyond. Kindly join in this very significant initiative – one that impacts the next generation of Klal Yisrael, visit DryveUp.com/YGM or call 845-203-0205

Yeshiva Govoha of Monsey has secured its place in Monsey’s future, we ask you please to secure your place in Ohel Yakov’s future. 

To donate, visit DryveUp.com/YGM or call 845-203-0205. 




