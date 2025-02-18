Join Us in Developing the Mentsch: Cultivating Generosity and Growth at the Yeshiva of St Louis (MTI)

והלכת בדרכיו

Developing the Mentsch

Please give generously and help the Yeshiva of St. Louis (MTI) cultivate the growth of every student as they develop into Mentschen!

With a student body from more 35 cities across the United States, Yeshiva of St. Louis serves as a preeminent Mesivta and Bais Medrash that educates and encourages our young men to grow in Limud HaTorah and Tikun Hamiddos

Emulating Hashem – והלכת בדרכיו!

On February 18-19, Yeshiva of St. Louis (MTI) is raising $1,200,000 , with every dollar donated TRIPLED by generous matchers!

From our amazingly supportive group of friends, family and supporters across the country. (That’s you!)

Every dollar you donate is more than money.

Every dollar you donate enables us to further

Develop the Mentsch.





To guide every talmid on a journey of והלכת בדרכיו—emulating the ways of Hashem—through the study of Torah and Mussar, elevating him through its teachings, refining his middos, and shaping him into the true Mentsch that Hakadosh Baruch Hu created him to be.

On behalf of the entire Yeshiva family,

We thank our greatest partner—YOU!

Your generosity directly Cultivates Our Talmidim as they walk in the ways of Hashem and become true Mentschen.

May the merit of developing Mentschen bring much bracha and hatzlacha from Hakadosh Baruch Hu to you and your family on your own journey of הליכה בדרכיו!