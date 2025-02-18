WATCH: HaRav Shternbuch: “Our Yeshuah Won’t Come From President Trump”

Israelis and Jews around the world breathed a sigh of relief after US President Donald Trump was elected as the next president.

Upon entering office, Trump immediately implemented a number of of pro-Israel measures, lifting the arms embargo Biden imposed on Israel, restoring sanctions on the ICC, and lifting sanctions on Israeli settlers.

Trump then shocked the world, including Israel, by demanding that Palestinians in Gaza be resettled.

But of course, Am Yisrael can only trust Hashem and ‘לב מלכים ושרים ביד ה’. A video circulating in recent days, shows HaGaon HaRav Shternbuch speaking at his home [in English], warning that the “yeshuah will not come from the new President of America.”

“When Am Yisrael recognizes there’s no other way, only through Hashem Yisbarach – any thoughts of a ‘big army,’ a ‘big Air Force,’ or ‘We are very strong,’ – nothing will come out of it,” HaRav Shternbuch said.

“The only thing we have is the Ribbono Shel Olam. The future Geulah will come only when we recognize that no one can help us but Hashem Yisbarach Himself.”

“Today there are many people relying on the new President in America – he will help us, they say. But you should know – these people are delaying the arrival of Moshiach.”

“Only when we recognize ‘אפס עצור ועזוב’ [an expression from the Tanach that refers to a state of complete despair, with no one to depend on for assistance]. No one can help, only Hashem Yisbarach. We won’t be helped by the president of America. Only then will Hashem Yisbarach bring the yeshuah.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)