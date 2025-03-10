Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Purim Fundraising Training Session: How to Turn Your Phone Into a Mobile Credit Card Fundraising Machine

Communicated Content

Purim is one of the biggest fundraising opportunities of the year, but collecting donations can sometimes be a challenge. What if you could accept credit card donations anytime, anywhere—right from your phone? Now you can.

Join us for a special live Zoom training session where we’ll walk you through how to connect your Chesed Fund Purim fundraising page to the Pushka app, turning your phone into a powerful fundraising tool.

Download The Chesed Fund Pushka App on Android and iOS  

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER

Why Attend?

This session is designed to help you streamline your fundraising efforts, making it easier than ever for donors to contribute. Whether you’re collecting in person, at an event, or on the go, this training will ensure that you never miss a donation opportunity.

Download The Chesed Fund Pushka App on Android and iOS  

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER

What You’ll Learn:

  • How to seamlessly set up your Chesed Fund page with the Pushka app
  • Step-by-step instructions to start accepting credit card donations
  • Best practices for maximizing your fundraising success

Flexible Schedule to Fit Your Needs

We know Purim is a busy time, so we’ve scheduled multiple sessions to accommodate your availability:

  • March 10, 2025 | 1:00 PM
  • March 11, 2025 | 1:00 PM
  • March 12, 2025 | 1:00 PM
  • March 13, 2025 | 1:00 PM

How to Join

These live Zoom sessions will give you everything you need to take your fundraising to the next level. Register now to secure your spot and get the Zoom link.

With the right tools, fundraising this Purim can be simpler, faster, and more effective than ever. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to make the most of your campaign.

Download The Chesed Fund Pushka App on Android and iOS  

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER




Popular Posts

MUSK CONFIRMS: Pro-Hamas Hacking Group Claims Responsibility For Massive Ongoing Cyberattack On X

IDF To Begin Sending 14,000 Draft Orders To Bnei Yeshivos This Thursday

IDF Failed To Correctly Estimate Where Hostages Were Held In Gaza

The Truth About Hostage Release Ceremonies: Hamas Paid $200 To Each Participant

Fr. Amb. Friedman: “Talking To Hamas Is Beneath US Dignity;” White House Orders Boehler To Clarify Remarks

Mark Carney To Replace Justin Trudeau As Canada’s Prime Minister After Winning Liberal Party Vote

This IDF Unit Shaped Israel’s Policy In Gaza; Why Was No Probe Carried Out After Oct. 7?

MAILBAG: The Numbers Don’t Lie – They Show Why The Gedolim’s Plan To Solve The Shidduch Crisis Is 100% Correct

Leftists Wage Scare Campaign In Attempt To Deter Netanyahu From Firing Shin Bet Chief

BROOKLYN: Brazen Burglar Hits The Hustle Wig, Escapes with $30K in Merchandise

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network