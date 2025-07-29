CSB Care Transforming Blind Lives One Dot at a Time

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Communicated Content

When a little girl can no longer read her siddur.

When a father can no longer speak to his children.

When a bar mitzvah boy can’t see the Mishnayos his friends are learning.

When a mother wants to help her daughter learn braille-but can’t read it herself.

CSB Care is there.

For individuals who are blind, visually impaired, living with ALS, other neurodegenerative diseases, or recovering from a stroke, CSB provides the tools that make life and learning possible. From customized braille seforim and large print materials to eye-tracking devices and voice banking we help preserve connection, dignity, and independence. When words are out of reach, we bring them closer.

Together, we can bring life-changing solutions to even more people, and give them what everyone deserves: a voice, a way to learn, and a chance to keep living fully. Please donate today to continue illuminating worlds.

Enable CSB Care HERE




