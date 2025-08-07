“Right After You’re Laughing Your Head Off You’re Out of Breath” – Reactions Online Are Buzzing Over the Viral Bein Hazmanim Video

The video caused a buzz on Haredi internet in the U.S. — and reignite the conversation about purchasing an apartment in Jerusalem

It was filmed like a sketch.

It started with a loud, exaggerated scream –

“Why?? Just tell me why??”



And yet, somehow, this video — circulating on social media within Haredi communities in the U.S. since the start of the week —

quietly became one of the most talked-about topics during Bein Hazmanim.

“It was hilarious,” says Yossi K., 34, a resident of Teaneck. “I was in the living room with my wife. We watched it and laughed out loud. But then there was silence. We looked at each other. That was us.”

The video — humorously presented — features a young couple from the modern-Haredi community in New Jersey

who unexpectedly encounter… themselves, five years from now.

They are excited and stressed, telling their past selves, “Why didn’t we do it then? Why didn’t we buy the apartment?”

—

No holiness, no pathos — but it hits you right in the gut



What probably made the video go viral is that it didn’t try to be emotional or spiritual.

It isn’t about the Messiah or the Heavenly Jerusalem of above.

It simply showed a humorous — yet awkward — reflection of many young couples.

You hesitated? You didn’t buy? You might regret it sooner than you think.

That’s exactly the kind of message that resonates with us,” says Rachel G., a mother of two from Monsey. “Not more actors standing by the Jerusalem walls with violins playing in the background. But a character yelling at herself from the future: ‘What were you thinking?!’ — and that hit home.”

—

Reactions coming in from all directions



Reactions in Haredi communities across the U.S. arrived swiftly.

“That’s what I’ve been telling myself for two years. You guys just turned it into a video,” wrote a member of a Hasidic real estate group.

“It’s the first time an ad actually felt like someone really listened to our concerns,” wrote a young woman from Queens.

Others commented:

The genius was not to pursue tears — but to focus on logic. And it succeeded.

Behind the video — a real estate project

Despite its humorous tone, the video is part of a very real campaign:

Carasso NIA Project — a new residential complex in the revitalized Talpiot neighborhood of Jerusalem, on Derech Beit Lechem, is being marketed also to Haredi and modern-Orthodox audiences from abroad.

The project is located near the upcoming light rail line and features residential buildings, private rooftops with seating areas, sports and Sukkot preparation spaces, commercial zones, large green spaces, and apartments that can accommodate private sukkot.

Turbo Digital, the marketing company behind the campaign, wasn’t hesitant to reveal their agenda.



We’ve learned that our audience isn’t dumb. They’ve seen all the classic holy Jerusalem ads. It’s time to talk directly — about fears, interest rates, wars, and how all of that fades when you look five years ahead. Anyone who bought in Jerusalem five years ago made the deal of their life. And anyone buying now in an area with such high growth potential will thank themselves later. So why beat around the bush?

