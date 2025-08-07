BD”E: Petirah of Harav Avrohom Gurwitz Zt”l, Rosh Yeshivas Ner Moshe and Talmid Muvhak of Rav Shach

It is with deep regret that YWN reports the petirah of Harav Avrohom Gurwitz zt”l, Rosh Yeshivas Ner Moshe, who was niftar this morning at the age of 87.

Rav Gurwitz was born in Yerushalayim on 6 Elul, 5697 (1937). His family emigrated when he was a child to America, where his father received a job in rabbanus. His mother and sisters — Rebbetzin Langsam and Rebbetzin Ferber — journeyed to the United States by ship, a voyage that lasted several months. Throughout the ordeal, the family upheld strict kashrus standards, despite immense challenges — a testimony to their unwavering mesirus nefesh.

In America, Rav Gurwitz learned in Yeshivas Chaim Berlin, where he quickly distinguished himself as an outstanding ben Torah. As a bochur, he returned to Eretz Yisrael alone and learned for two and a half years in Yeshivas Ponovezh, under the guidance of the roshei yeshiva. There, he became a talmid muvhak of Rav Shach zt”l, forging a deep connection to the derech haLimud and hashkafah of the yeshiva.

After returning to the United States, Rav Gurwitz married and learned in Kollel Gur Aryeh. In the years that followed, he established a yeshiva geared toward bochurim who were avoiding the draft into the Vietnam War.

Upon moving back to Eretz Yisrael, Rav Chaim Elfant zt”l, Rosh Yeshivas Itri, invited Rav Gurwitz to serve as a R”M in the yeshiva, launching a decades-long career of harbotzas haTorah. He later founded Yeshivas Mishkan HaTorah, and after the petirah of his father, established Yeshivas Ner Moshe in Givat Shaul, where he continued to deliver shiurim and guide talmidim until his final day.

Rav Gurwitz was mechaber 23 seforim, including his acclaimed series Or Avrohom on Shas, as well as seforim on Chumash, the Megillos, the Rambam, tefillah, and the Sefer HaMitzvos.

He was especially known for his emes, his deep disdain for kavod, and his anivus — values he instilled in his many talmidim.

The levayah will take place today, Thursday, 13 Av, at 3:00 PM from Yeshivas Ner Moshe in Givat Shaul, continuing to Har HaZeisim, where kevurah will take place.

Baruch Dayan Ha’Emes.

