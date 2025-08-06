“I Went But the Door Was Locked ”

A tragic truth happening in Eretz Yisroel—and how you can change it

She heard about the mitzvah. She was ready to take the step.

But when she searched for the mikvah, there wasn’t one nearby.

The one in the next neighborhood was locked.

The one across town was rundown and dilapidated.

And the one people said they used? It had no hashgacha.

So she stayed home.

And taharah, the mitzvah that sustains Klal Yisroel, remained out of reach.

Unfortunately, this story isn’t unique.

It’s happening across many communities in Eretz Yisroel, right now.

No mikvah, no taharah

In halacha, it’s clear: mikvah comes before a sefer Torah. Before a shul. Before everything.

And yet, there are entire towns across our land that have no proper mikvah taharah.

It may be a crumbling building.

It may be an hour drive.

Or worse, it may not be kosher at all.

When there’s no proper mikvah, many women from secular communities don’t go.

A tragedy for her family, and for Klal Yisroel.

Merkaz L’Taharas HaMishpacha: Opening doors for 83 years

Since 1942, Merkaz L’Taharas HaMishpacha (MTH) has been on a mission:

To ensure every Jewish woman in Eretz Yisroel—observant or not-yet—has access to a kosher, beautiful, dignified mikvah.

📍 1,153 mikvaos built or renovated

📍 83 years of building taharah

📍 Over 1 million tevillos made possible annually

📍 3x usage increase after construction

📍 30 mikvaos currently under construction

With each mikvah built, Merkaz L’Taharas HaMishpacha has been witness to stories of bracha and yeshuah so extraordinary, they would be hard to believe if not heard firsthand.

“I waited 21 years for a child. Then I built a mikvah.”

Rav Yitzchok Churi and his wife of Beit Shemesh waited 21 years for a child.

More than two decades of tefillah, of hope, and of heartbreak.

They pursued every option; conventional medicine, alternative therapies, even traveling overseas. But nothing worked.

Friends around them began marrying off children—while they had yet to hold a child of their own.

They felt like a young couple trapped in time. Waiting. Wishing. Wondering why.

Then, a close family friend, Reb Meir Kenig, approached Rav Yitzchok with a new idea.

“I know we’ve tried everything,” he said. “But what if… we built a mikvah?”

Rav Yitzchok wasn’t sure. So they turned to Maran Rav Chaim Kanievsky zt”l for daas Torah.

Reb Chaim listened. Then gave a clear, powerful answer:

“Zeh ha’eitzah!” In other words, “This is the solution!”

And with that, the Churis took it on as a life mission.

They would build a mikvah, from the ground up. They needed to raise 650,000 shekel.

Word spread, the campaign gained momentum.

Friends. Neighbors. Strangers. Everyone wanted to take part.

Finally, all the money was raised. The mikvah was completed. And they all came to celebrate the opening of its doors.

Nine months later, on the 14th of Tammuz, the Churis welcomed their baby Rivka into the world.

An open miracle.

When you understand the power of taharah, when you realize what it means to build a mikvah, it no longer surprises you. Because when you care for Hashem’s children, Hashem cares for you.

CTA: Watch R’ Chuni’s story on our site [link to taharas.org]

We’ve seen it again and again:

Yeshuos that defy logic.

Shidduchim, children, parnassah, health.

Doors opening, when everything else was closed.

Because mikvah isn’t just a building—it’s the wellspring of Klal Yisroel.

As Rav Yitzchok Zilberstein shlit”a said:

“The biggest mitzvah I know today is mikvah. A person who comes before the beis din shel ma’lah with a card that says ‘I built a mikvah,’ no evil can befall him!.”

And as the Chozeh of Lublin promised:

“Because of the mitzvah of mikvah, we will merit the coming of Moshiach.”

30 mikvaos are waiting

Right now, 30 mikvah projects are underway across Eretz Yisroel.

They can be completed this year. But only if you help us open the door.

This is your chance

You can dedicate a space, sponsor a wall of tefillos, or give $219 (gematria of טהרה).

Whatever you give, you’ll be building kedusha.

For their families.

And for yours.

DONATE NOW

[email protected] | 855-824-2727

For dedications, call 732-333-1299

Build taharah today. Because there’s no tomorrow without it.