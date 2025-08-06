Holocaust Memorial in Berlin Near Former Nazi Deportation Site Defaced by Unknown Perps

A Holocaust memorial in Berlin has once again been desecrated, reigniting concerns over rising antisemitism in Germany and the ongoing assault on Holocaust remembrance.

Authorities said Tuesday that unknown vandals defaced the memorial at Putlitz Bridge in the Moabit neighborhood with white paint and packing tape. The monument stands on the site of the former Moabit freight yard—Berlin’s main Nazi-era deportation hub—where more than 32,000 Jews were sent to ghettos and extermination camps during World War II.

Police responding to the scene were able to remove the paint, but said remnants of tape could not be fully cleared.

The site has been repeatedly targeted over the years with antisemitic graffiti, vandalism, and acts of hate. In August 1992, the original monument—designed by artist Wolmer Hassa and consisting of a staircase leading into the sky—was so badly damaged that it had to be dismantled and rebuilt the following spring. In 2017, a new memorial was inaugurated: a grove of 20 pine trees planted near the tracks once used for deportations, meant to grow tall as a living memorial among the stark industrial surroundings.

Last November, vandals hurled a remembrance wreath onto the train tracks and burned several memorial candles. Local leaders at the time called the act “a severe insult to the memory of Holocaust victims” and “a blow to peaceful coexistence and the culture of remembrance in society.”

The Putlitz Bridge site is not merely symbolic—it is historical ground. From January 1942 to the end of the war, thousands of Berlin’s Jews were deported from freight tracks 69, 81, and 82 to the ghettos and extermination camps of Eastern Europe.

The recurrence of these attacks has alarmed Jewish organizations and historians alike, who warn that Holocaust memorials across Germany—and Europe—are becoming repeated targets amid rising antisemitic sentiment.

Berlin police have not released any suspect information in the latest incident. The attack comes amid growing scrutiny over how German authorities are responding to escalating threats against Jewish institutions and symbols.

