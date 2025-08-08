FREE DOWNLOAD: Download Free Artscroll Tehillim for Tu B’Av Together for Shidduchim TODAY

THE GREAT DAY OF TU B’AV FOR TOGETHER FOR SHIDDUCHIM IS TODAY! HERE IS EVERYTHING YOU NEED FOR TODAY – GLOBAL TEFILLAH AND MORE!

Klal Yisrael will davening for one another beginning at 10am on Sunday Aug 10 – reciting 8 specific kapitlach of Tehillim.

There will be 2 Live Events with Rabbonim & Musical performances to watch online at www.TuBav.org

Motzei Shabbos 8/9 @ 10:00 pm EDT: FREE LIVESTREAMED CONCERT WITH TODAY’S SUPERSTARS & DATING / MARRIAGE PANEL WITH EXPERTS

SUNDAY 8/10 @ 10:00 am EDT: LIVE TEFILLAH EVENT WITH LEADING RABBANIM – SAY TEHILLIM TOGETHER WITH KLAL YISRAEL!

WATCH LIVE AT TUBAV.org

At the same time as Klal Yisrael davens, each in their part of the world, there will be a minyan of Talmidei Chachamim in Amuka, davening for all who submit their names for tefillah (it’s free) through Yad L’Achim.

Visit TuBav.org (or call 1-718-690-2944 we are here to help!)

Tu B’Av Together is a Yad L’Achim initiative founded in 2015. Shidduchim is a topic that truly brings the entire spectrum of Klal Yisroel together. Tu B’Av Together, a day for tefillah—for shidduchim—is recognizing the need to daven for this important aspect of the Jewish people. We have been zoche to have millions of Yidden involved in tefillah, and with every year, one Jewish tefillah at a time, we’ll bring shidduchim closer to those yearning.

