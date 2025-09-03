Virtual Judaica – Huge Manuscript Judaica and Hebraica Auction Own A Piece Of Jewish History Today

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Virtual Judaica is proud to present another diverse auction of rare Jewish seforim, posters, photos, and manuscripts. In our 25 years of business, we have successfully auctioned over 50,000 items to thousands of satisfied clients. Begin your collection today with as little as $10 and own a piece of Jewish history. 

This auction has an item of Jewish history for every budget and all denominations of Judaism. Among the items are a large number of early Zionist materials from pre-State Israel, a rare sefer with the signature of the founder of the chasidic dynasty of Gur, a talmud volume from the synagogue of the Gaon of Vilna, rare Italian community posters, Cuban Judaica, a gold pin of the wife of R. Chaim Kanievsky, all year and holiday prayer books, a Tehillim signed by 7 chasidic rebbes, Jewish works in Italian, Ladino, Spanish, Latin, German, French, Dutch, and English. Books, Manuscripts, objects, poters, periodicals etc.

Haggadah, Kibbutz Be’eri, 1950

הגדה של פסח – קבוץ בארי – Haggadah – Non-traditional


Letter by R. Hayyim Kanievsky, Bnai Berak 1990

כתב מה”ר חיים קניבסקי – Manuscript

