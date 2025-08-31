Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

ווידיאו – בזמנינו רואים נסים גדולים יותר מקריעת ים סוף – מהרה”ק מצאנז קלויזענבורג זי”ע

Communicated Content

צו הערן דורכ’ן טעלפאון

רופט: 718.689.1363 

ארה”ק: 0723982560

Popular Posts

WATCH: Hagaon HaRav Yosef To Yeshiva Bochrim: “If Military Police Come For You, Stand Up To Them”

REVEALED: Israel’s Phone Hacking Turned Top Iranian Officials’ Bodyguards And Drivers Into Mossad Tracking Devices During Operation Rising Lion

“No One Will Fly”: Chareidim Threaten Mass Protest at Ben Gurion After AG Blocks Uman Travel Plan for Draft-Age Yeshivaleit

ELIMINATED: Israel Eliminates Houthi Prime Minister In Yemen Airstrike Targeting Senior Government Officials

IDF Recovered Body Of Hostage Idan Shtivi, H’yd From Gaza

CANCELLED: Ukraine Says Rosh Hoshana At Tziyun Of Rebbe Nachman In Uman Is Banned This Year Due To War

H’YD: IDF Reserve Soldier Killed In Battle In Southern Gaza

IDF Airstrike Kills Senior Hamas Figure; Target Believed To Be Infamous Spokesman Abu Obaida

U.S. Blocks Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas From Entering UN General Assembly, Citing Terror Ties

Half of U.S. Voters Say Israel Is Committing “Genocide” in Gaza as Support for Military Aid Collapses

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Powered by Kornerstone Media