SHOCKING: You’ll never guess what they’re living without 

Ever heard of Sharona?

It’s one of central Israel’s most sought-after communities today, in the city of Kfar Yona, where 30,000+ residents currently live.

Sleek high-rises, bustling schools, well-kept parks, everything a thriving Jewish community needs.

Except the one thing no Jewish community can survive without.

A mikvah taharah.

Over the next decade. Sharona’s population is expected to reach 90,0000.

But, with no mikvah, who will still call themselves Jewish by then?

Each day that passes without taharah is an immeasurable loss for Klal Yisroel.

“We can’t go into Yom Hadin without worrying about them!”

—HaGaon HaRav Yitzchok Zilberstein shlit”a

As we stand in the Yomim Noraim, help build Mikvah Sharona, a beautiful, welcoming space that will bring thousands of Jewish families to taharah for the first time, and for a lifetime.

“They will be zocheh to children who go b’derech kedusha v’taharah.”

—Rachmastrivka Rebbe shlit”a

Give $219 and the Gedolei Hador will daven for you when they bentch their children Erev Yom Kippur.

Could there be a greater zechus as you enter Yom Hadin?

Build taharah in Eretz Yisroel. Build immeasurable zechuyos.

Merkaz L’Taharas HaMishpacha

Since 1942, Merkaz L’Taharas HaMishpacha has built and restored 1,158 mikvaos across Eretz Yisroel, under the guidance of Gedolei Hador. In community after community, we work to ensure every Jewish family, observant or not-yet, has access to a kosher, dignified mikvah experience. Right now, we’re building 30 mikvaos that with your help, can be completed this year.