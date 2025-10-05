🚨 Final Chaluka TOMORROW-Families in Zichron Moshe Still Need Yom Tov Basics

We wouldn’t reach out on such a busy day if this wasn’t urgent.

With Siyata Dishmaya, we’ve already raised $450,000 funding Yom Tov necessities for over 500 families in Zichron Moshe. But just hours before Yom Tov begins, we are still short $50,000.

If you can join us at the Chaluka you would not be able to even imagine the gratitude these families have. For most of them, it is the difference of having basics like fish and chicken for Yom Tov.

Wishing you a Gut Kvittel and Gut Yom Tov,

Aron Nimerowski

Kupas Zichron Moshe Geulah

Harav Gamliel Rabinowitz Shlit”a and Harav Moshe Elyashiv Shlit”a