🚨 Final Chaluka TOMORROW-Families in Zichron Moshe Still Need Yom Tov Basics

Communicated Content
Kupas Zichron Moshe Geulah is preparing its final Yom Tov distribution for tomorrow evening.

We wouldn’t reach out on such a busy day if this wasn’t urgent.

With Siyata Dishmaya, we’ve already raised $450,000 funding Yom Tov necessities for over 500 families in Zichron Moshe. But just hours before Yom Tov begins, we are still short $50,000.

If you can join us at the Chaluka you would not be able to even imagine the gratitude these families have. For most of them, it is the difference of having basics like fish and chicken for Yom Tov.

Wishing you a Gut Kvittel and Gut Yom Tov,

Aron Nimerowski

Kupas Zichron Moshe Geulah

Harav Gamliel Rabinowitz Shlit”a and Harav Moshe Elyashiv Shlit”a
By supporting these special families, you can lift the weight of thier financial strain and allow them to experience a Yom Tov that is uplifting on every level.

There are no corporate sponsors, no government grants — only individuals like you who recognize the importance of enabling families dedicated to Torah and Avodas Hashem to celebrate Yom Tov with dignity.

Click here to donate now and ensure that they enter Yom Tov with peace of mind.
​ Click here to adopt your family.

