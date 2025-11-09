Ex-MAG Hospitalized After “Feeling Unwell;” Police Seek To Confiscate Her Passport: “Obstruction Concern Has Increased”

MDA teams were called early Sunday morning to the home of disgraced former Military Advocate General Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi, who is under house arrest and was “feeling unwell.”

She was found conscious and in good condition after reportedly swallowing a handful of sleeping pills and was evacuated from her home in Ramat Hasharon to Ichilov Hospital.

Ichilov Hospital stated, “The former Military Advocate General was evacuated this morning to the emergency department. The medical teams are assessing her condition.”

Shortly after the incident, Ynet reported that the police are expected to request that the conditions of Tomer-Yerushalmi’s house arrest be applied to her even while she is hospitalized “for the purpose of her treatment.” Additionally, the police are also demanding that her passport be confiscated—and that she be barred from leaving the country.

“The concern about obstruction has increased,” a police source said.

On Friday, Tomer-Yerushalmi was released to house arrest with particularly lenient conditions, with no travel restrictions and no requirement to surrender her passport. The police requested only that she be barred from contacting other individuals involved in the case for 55 days.

Tomer-Yerushalmi is under investigation for serious offenses, including fraud, breach of trust, obstruction of justice, abuse of office, and the unauthorized disclosure of information as a public representative. According to investigators, she allegedly threw her phone into the sea in an attempt to destroy evidence after realizing that an investigation was imminent.

Police confirmed Friday that the phone found earlier in the day on the beach near Hetziliya belonged to Tomer-Yerushalmi and that cyber investigators have begun extracting data from the device for the investigation.

However, many questions have arisen in the wake of the discovery of the phone. If Tomer-Yerushalmi “lost” the phone on the day of her disappearance, how did it survive for five days in salty seawater? A police official described the circumstances of its discovery as “strange.”

A police representative stated during the hearing that since her initial detention extension, dozens of investigative actions and witness interviews have been conducted, significantly strengthening the suspicions against her. Despite a substantial concern over potential obstruction, the court still decided to release her under lenient conditions.

Tomer-Yerushalmi said during her interrogation that she did not inform former IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, or Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara about her involvement in leaking the video. Tomer-Yerushalmi effectively admitted to hiding her role in leaking the footage of the alleged abuse of a terrorist at Sde Teiman and lying to the Supreme Court and Knesset about the matter.

Following the leak—showing alleged abuse by reservists of a detained terrorist at Sde Teiman—claims arose that the video had been doctored, and a petition was filed to the Supreme Court demanding an investigation into the source of the leak. The Military Prosecution claimed that it launched an internal inquiry, led by the Deputy Military Advocate General Gal Asahel, and they had been unable to locate the source—an assertion that was also conveyed in the State Attorney’s Office’s formal response to the Supreme Court this past September. That response was false.

