Deri: “Reason For MAG’s Downfall? She Was Central Figure In Arrests Of Lomdei Torah”

Shas chairman Aryeh Deri said that the reason for the downfall of disgraced former Military Advocate General [MAG] Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi is that she was one of the main figures who pushed for the arrests of lomdei Torah.

Deri’s words were quoted in the Shas’s HaDerech newspaper: “Look how the Creator runs the world,” he said. “The MAG was one of the leading figures pushing for the arrest of bnei yeshivos. She stood at the forefront of the battle against lomdei Torah, urging military authorities to arrest more and more bnei yeshivos.”

“She unintentionally caused the organization of the mass atzeres tefillah. She created the power of tefillos b’rabim that pierced the heavens, and in doing so, brought about her own downfall.”

The Vizhnitzer Rebbe said similar words in a drasha over Shabbos, saying that the MAG’s arrest was the result of her harming lomdei Torah.

“They are the most ruthless judicial officials toward the Jewish people and the Chareidi sector,” the Rebbe said. “They try to curry favor and prettify themselves in the eyes of the goyim while defaming Am Yisrael and speaking ill of them, seeking approval from the nations of the world.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)