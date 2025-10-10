Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Producers Gear Up For Sold-Out ‘Benny & Friends’ Concert

SING Entertainment has announced that sales for this Sunday’s concert starring Benny Friedman have soared beyond 90%, with tickets expected to be bought out by Motzei Shabbos. 
Anticipation is through the roof for this Sunday’s mega concert starring Benny Friedman, with sales topping 90% already. 

“Benny & Friends” will include an unparalleled lineup of surprise guest singers, promising an afternoon of Simchas Yom Tov like no other. 
On Sunday, October 12 “Benny and Friends” will take the stage for an afternoon concert titled “Whee Want To Sing With You” live at the Newark Symphony Hall brought to you by Whee, a product of SR.

The afternoon concert will also feature a top-notch band led by musical director Gershon Freishtat.

October 12 at the Newark Symphony Hall. Doors open at 2:00, show begins at 3:00.

Final tickets are available here : https://t.ly/sing.ywn 

