In-Depth Halacha — Clear, Structured Learning That Fits a Busy Schedule

For many of us, life is full — work, family, responsibility — yet the pull of real Torah learning never fades. Not another shiur in passing, but a serious framework to learn halacha in depth, to review with order, and to arrive at halacha l’maaseh with confidence. If that’s what you’re looking for, the Virtual Halacha Program (VHP) was built for you.

What VHP gives you

  • Weekly Mareh Mekomos packets — concise and orderly, preserving tzuras ha-daf; meticulously crafted.
  • Weekly video shiur (Rav Ami Merzel) — from sugya to halacha l’maaseh (mesorah of HaRav Avigdor Nebenzahl shlit”a).
  • Accountability & steady progress — summaries, periodic tests, optional Semicha track.
  • Community & support — discussion with participants and a sho’el u’meishiv.

“It gave me back the satisfaction of real Torah learning — without choosing between work and learning.”

 

How it fits real life

Learn on your own or with a chavrusa; at home,  in the beis medrash, or on the go. The packets guide your week; the shiur ties it together; reviews and optional bechinos keep you consistent — clarity, order, and cumulative progress: real limud halacha that fits real life.

Tracks you can actually complete

  • Orach Chaim — Hilchos Shabbos, Brachos, Moadim
  • Yoreh Deah — Hilchos Niddah, Issur v’heter

Structured, multi-year cycles mean you join at the start of any topic and continue through a complete path — without hopping between sugyos.

Why it works

  • Structured — each topic builds on the last
  • Organized — materials, shiurim, and guidance in one place
  • Flexible — fits a busy schedule
  • Serious — from Gemara to psak, rooted in authentic mesorah

New cycles begin Sunday, October 26, 2025 

  • Hilchos Shabbos in Orach Chaim 
  • Hilchos Niddah in Yoreh Deah.

Experience the clarity, structure, and deep satisfaction that come from mastering halacha.

Try it free for 30 days at vhalacha.com.

