In-Depth Halacha — Clear, Structured Learning That Fits a Busy Schedule

Join 300 learners in 65+ cities. New cycles starting soon — try it free for 30 days at vhalacha.com.

For many of us, life is full — work, family, responsibility — yet the pull of real Torah learning never fades. Not another shiur in passing, but a serious framework to learn halacha in depth, to review with order, and to arrive at halacha l’maaseh with confidence. If that’s what you’re looking for, the Virtual Halacha Program (VHP) was built for you.

What VHP gives you

Weekly Mareh Mekomos packets — concise and orderly, preserving tzuras ha-daf ; meticulously crafted.

Weekly video shiur (Rav Ami Merzel) — from sugya to halacha l’maaseh (mesorah of HaRav Avigdor Nebenzahl shlit”a).

Accountability & steady progress — summaries, periodic tests, optional Semicha track.

Community & support — discussion with participants and a sho’el u’meishiv.

“It gave me back the satisfaction of real Torah learning — without choosing between work and learning.”

JOIN NOW Vhalacha.com

How it fits real life

Learn on your own or with a chavrusa; at home, in the beis medrash, or on the go. The packets guide your week; the shiur ties it together; reviews and optional bechinos keep you consistent — clarity, order, and cumulative progress: real limud halacha that fits real life.

Tracks you can actually complete

Orach Chaim — Hilchos Shabbos, Brachos, Moadim

Yoreh Deah — Hilchos Niddah, Issur v’heter

Structured, multi-year cycles mean you join at the start of any topic and continue through a complete path — without hopping between sugyos.

Why it works

Structured — each topic builds on the last

Organized — materials, shiurim, and guidance in one place

Flexible — fits a busy schedule

Serious — from Gemara to psak, rooted in authentic mesorah

New cycles begin Sunday, October 26, 2025 —

Hilchos Shabbos in Orach Chaim

Hilchos Niddah in Yoreh Deah.

Experience the clarity, structure, and deep satisfaction that come from mastering halacha.

Try it free for 30 days at vhalacha.com.