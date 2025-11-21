This Sunday: The Oraysa Siyum on Seder Mo’ed: A Maamad Kavod HaTorah Like No Other.

The excitement is building. Tens of thousands of lomdim are preparing for a milestone unlike any before: THIS SUNDAY — the Oraysa Siyum on Seder Mo’ed.

NEW Bochurim-Only Section

In anticipation of the large influx of bochurim on this off-Shabbos, Oraysa has opened a special, limited Bochurim-Only seating area. These seats are being offered at a discounted rate and include the full Seudas HaSiyum.

Please note: This section is reserved exclusively for bochurim, and the discounted rate applies only to new reservations made through https://api.jewishadgroup.com/CsAjXc or by calling 718-521-2006.

This isn’t just Oraysa’s simcha — it’s Klal Yisrael’s simcha. It’s the simcha of every Yid who cherishes the kol Torah, of every family uplifted by limud haTorah, and of every kehilla strengthened by its light.

It’s the kind of milestone families look back on and say, “We were there.”

Special Childrens Pre-Event – A Moment Your Children Will Never Forget:

Before the program begins, children are invited for a special siyum-themed experience. From 5:15–5:45 PM, they’ll have the chance to meet the Gedolei Roshei Yeshiva, receive a heartfelt bracha, and take home a special gift prepared just for them.

Preparations are complete for what promises to be a truly historic maamad kavod haTorah, uniting kehillos from across the U.S., Eretz Yisroel, and Europe. Gedolei Yisroel, Roshei Yeshiva, and thousands of lomdim, with an exceptional turnout of bochurim who will gather under one roof to honor the Torah and those who labor over it day and night.

This is far more than a siyum. It is a powerful declaration of Yisroel v’Oraysa v’Kudsha Brich Hu Chad Hu — a celebration of the dedication, hasmadah, and mesirus nefesh that brought tens of thousands of lomdim to this moment.

Every amud tells a story of early mornings, late nights, and unwavering commitment — a story we are privileged to celebrate together!

Don’t wait. Be part of history. Join Klal Yisrael at this once-in-a-generation asifa, this grand tribute to Torah V’lomdeha taking place at Cure Arena on Sunday, November 23, 2025 (ג’ כסלו).

Get your tickets HERE.