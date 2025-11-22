AHA Awards Rare Recognition to Boro Park Center for Phenomenal Stroke Patient Outcomes



YS GOLD



Earlier this week, leaders from the American Heart Association gathered along with administrators and devoted employees of Boro Park Center to celebrate the important work of the rehabilitation staff at the center which has recently been recognized by the prestigious association. The gathering marked a milestone achievement for the facility — a rare and prestigious Skilled Nursing Facility Stroke Rehabilitation Certification from the AHA.



This is the first and only certificate of its kind granted to a New York State rehabilitation facility.



The stroke rehabilitation certification reads: “The American Heart Association recognizes this facility for demonstrating achievement of requirements for skilled nursing facility stroke rehabilitation certification.” But behind those official words lies a story the community has long known: the rehabilitation team at Boro Park Center is transforming lives every single day.



For years, families have watched loved ones — young and elderly alike — arrive after devastating strokes, uncertain of what the future would bring. And time and again, the expert therapists, nurses, and specialists at Boro Park Center have guided them through remarkable, hope-filled recoveries. Stories of patients regaining mobility, speech, independence, and dignity are woven into the very hallways of the center. These victories, large and small, are celebrated not only by families but by the staff who treat each patient as their own.



What also plays a profound role in these outcomes is the center’s uniquely warm and heimesh atmosphere. Families and staff alike note that the active recreation programs, daily minyanim in the on-site shul, and the constant flow of visitors bring a sense of community, purpose, and belonging that simply cannot be replicated in a typical facility. This environment motivates patients to push harder in therapy and stay engaged, and clinicians report that it often leads to notable cognitive and emotional improvement, further accelerating recovery.



Representatives from the AHA, along with prominent physicians from across the community, spoke passionately about the facility’s extraordinary outcomes. They praised the center’s cutting-edge therapy, its commitment to evidence-based care, and the unwavering warmth and compassion shown to every patient who walks through its doors.



This recognition is not just an award – it is a testament to excellence. Boro Park Center is the first facility in New York State to receive this certification, placing it at the forefront of stroke rehabilitation in the region.