SHOCK: Yemenite Synagogue in Kadima-Zoran Vandalized

SHOCK: A Yemenite kehillah in the central Israeli town of Kadima-Zoran suffered a shocking act of desperation mere hours before the onset of Shabbos, when criminals broke into its beis knesses and desecrated sifrei kodesh, tearing up siddurim and seforim, according to footage and eyewitness accounts.

Mispallelim of the Mishkan Shalom Yemenite Synagogue arrived for tefillos on Friday night and were met with a horrific scene. Pages of siddurim were strewn across the floor, seforim were ripped apart, and even Sifrei Torah were thrown on the floor.

Police in the area are said to be reviewing security footage and opening an investigation.