1 Ticket 8 Raffles!

The Great 8 Giveaway: 8 Nights, 8 Incredible Prizes, Endless Excitement

This Chanukah, Mechinas Ner Naftali invites you to join The Great 8 Giveaway, a one-of-a-kind raffle experience where every night brings a new reason to celebrate.

Over eight unforgettable nights, we’ll be lighting up the season with eight extraordinary prizes, from luxury home items to delicious food and even a $10,000 grand prize.

And that’s not all. Scattered throughout the campaign are bonus scratch-off prizes, giving participants extra chances to win instantly. With limited entries and incredible odds, The Great 8 Giveaway isn’t just another raffle.

8 Nights • 8 Prizes • Great Odds

Each night of Chanukah features a new drawing, and every ticket you purchase is entered into all eight giveaways.

Prizes include:

• Weber Searwood 600 Grill

• Elegant Hazorfim Kiddush Cup

• Segway E3 Pro Electric Scooter

• $1,000 Gift to Romanian Kosher

• Yamaha DGX-670 Digital Grand Piano

• Nespresso Vertuo Lattissima Machine

• Handcrafted Megillas Esther

• $10,000 Grand Prize

Every prize is chosen to inspire joy, whether it’s the aroma of a fresh espresso, the thrill of an electric ride, or the glow of a beautiful Kiddush cup shared with family.

Bonus Scratch-Offs

Hidden throughout the campaign are special scratch-off tickets with surprise prizes and perks. You never know when or where they’ll appear, so keep your eyes open and your entries ready.

Supporting Our Mission

Beyond the fun and excitement, every entry helps Mechinas Ner Naftali continue its mission of shaping today’s talmidim into tomorrow’s leaders. Your participation directly supports our Talmidim, our growth, and the future of our Yeshiva.

Join us in making this Chanukah brighter for you, for our talmidim, and for Klal Yisrael.

Get your tickets today and be part of The Great 8 Giveaway.