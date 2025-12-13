The Torah-world Phenomenon Astounds Again: 132 Gaonim Shas Yidden Celebrate Siyumei Hashasim and Public Farher

YS GOLD

The hall in the Geulah neighborhood of Yerushalayim was filled with Torah greatness—132 avreichim Gaonim Shas Yidden, along with Gedolei Torah who would be testing them on the entirety of Shas, as well as their financial supporters who came to witness this astounding scene—when Hagaon Rav Reuven Elbaz proclaimed: “Seeing this many true gaonim… I am nearly convinced that we are obligated to recite the berachah of Baruch Shecholak… He Who has shared of His wisdom with those who fear Him!”

Hagaon Rav Menachem Cohen, Rosh Yeshivas Nesiv Hada’as, added: “I have had the merit to sit in great and illustrious batei Midrash, alongside great men of mastery in Torah—including in the esteemed Kollel Ponovezh—and to serve as an attendant to some of the greatest Gedolim from the previous generation —but I have never seen Talmidei Chachomim such as these.. It’s worthwhile coming from faraway countries just to witness this!”

History Repeats—Yet Continues to Astound

The phenomenon of seeing the Gaonim Shas Yidden display utter and complete mastery of the entire Shas is not new—in fact, “Shas Yidden” is now celebrating its eighteenth year. The Torah world has become accustomed to this annual sight which is repeated annually in all its glory—and yet, it continues to astound all those privileged to witness it, because it touches something so deep within the Jewish heart.

There isn’t a Yid who has witnessed the site of this exam and wasn’t affected by it. Baalei batim report having taken on a new shiur, accomplished talmidei chachamim have resolved to invest more in the mastery of Shas, and young bachurim attest to having the scope of their aspirations and life goals altered forever.

And so, it is an historic event—even if it transpires every year—to see on one dais 132 young men, from every stripe and denomination in Klal Yisrael, drawn from the seven Kollelim under the Torah empire known as “Shas Yidden” located in every major Jewish metropolis, as they undergo a rigorous exam on, literally, the entire Shas, and respond with crystal clear answers that display an astounding mastery reminiscent of previous generations in Klal Yisrael.

This year’s bechinah took place at the legendary Yeshiva Ohr Hachaim, founded and led by Hagaon Rav Reuven Elbaz, in conjunction with a siyum on the entire Shas by each of the avreichim. And indeed, to be present and to witness the glow and the joy on the faces of the Shas Yidden was to walk away with ohr and chaim—light and life—in the depths of one’s heart.

A Forceful Response

In his introductory remarks, Rav Elbaz gave thanks to Hakadosh Baruch Hu for the privilege of hosting this historic event, attributing it to the merit of the Ohr Hachaim Hakadosh for whom the yeshiva is named. He explained that the Shas Yidden phenomenon is a true and apt response to the evil forces of our time who wish to silence the voice of Torah in the land of Eretz Yisrael.

In connection with this, the Rosh Yeshiva asked the avreichim to cite instances in Shas of debates between the Chachmei Yisrael and the Tzedokim. At once, the answers came fast and furious… citing dozens of sources from every area of Shas, including Maseches Shabbos, Rosh Hashanah, Yoma, Sukkah, Ta’anis, Bava Basra, Makkos, Avodah Zarah, Chullin, Menachos, Tosefta of Parah, and more…

Among the questions—all of which received crisp and clear and concise responses—was the question: “where do we find instances—in all of Shas— where Chazal instituted a takanah for the purpose of darkei Shalom, keeping the peace?” Here too, dozens of responses flew forth—with sources in Yerushalmi, Midrashim, Rishonim and Acharonim, and other areas of Torah not neglected by the Gaonim Shas Yidden.

“Where do we find dreams referenced in all of Shas,” asked Rav Elbaz. “Which halachos did Abaye remind his rebbi, Rav Yosef, after he forgot all of his learning? Who were the ones who davened and asked for their needs in a proper manner, and who were those who supplicated Hashem improperly?” These—and so many more—questions each received a torrent of instinctive and quick crystal-clear answers from the Shas Yidden—as the Rosh Yeshiva “strolled” through Shas, by way of dozens of questions, exhibiting and illustrating the depth, the brilliance, and the sheer mastery of the Gaonim Shas Yidden in each and every masechta of Shas.

Rav Elbaz concluded his portion of the exam by noting his deep connection with the Founder and Nosi Hakollelim, Rav Avrohom Eisen, Pozna Rov, beginning with his grandfather, Hagaon Rav Shalom Eisen by whom he attained semichah many decades ago. He wished the Pozna Rov to be able to continue his incredible work in presiding over this Torah empire for many years to come. He also shared a special berachah with the supporters of the kolelim who make this all possible, wishing them that through their support for Torah, their own fortunes should see much blessing.

Both Worlds

Hagaon Hamekubal Rav Rachamim Moshe Shayo (author of the Mechkerei Aretz responsa) picked up the farher from here—posing dozens of probing questions in every area of Shas, many of them requiring a depth of mastery far beyond a superficial knowledge of Shas. The gaonim Shas Yidden rejoiced at the opportunity to engage in this give and take—illustrating depth and erudition, and a mastery of the material according to the understanding of the Rishonim and Acharonim. Rav Shayo also asked questions on matters of aggadah—receiving answers from every area of Shas.

“How many things were said by Chazal regarding kos shel berachah?, he asked. Within seconds, an entire list was compiled by the avreichim, culled from all masechtos in Shas. “Regarding how many mitzvos are we enjoined not to ‘bundle’ multiple mitzvos together?” –immediately, the avreichim found and compiled all the areas of Shas that deal with this question.

Rav Shayo concluded his time by elaborating on the incredible zechus that it is to support this incredible endeavor known as Kollel Shas Yidden—citing numerous sources in Shas that laud this great merit in This World as well as in the Next World.

Rav Don Segal: “Testimony That Hashem’s Kingdom is Eternal!”

In middle of this exalted event, the hall turned silent as assemblage greeted Hagaon Hatzadik Rav Don Segal who was visibly emotional by everything that he witnessed that evening, saying, “It is deeply moving for me to participate in such an exalted event…. It is an incredible kiddush Hashem, and it is a testimony that the Torah is eternal, that the Ribbono shel Olam’s sovereignty is eternal, and that Klal Yisrael continues to be tethered and connected to Torah. Hakadosh baruch Hu isn’t bankrupt, chas v’shalom! Torah is alive and well in Am Yisrael—and that even in our time, we witness incredible levels of mastery in Torah,” he intoned. “This event is testimony that Am Yisrael is the Am HaTorah,” he added.

The Mashgiach continued by extolling the caliber of these avreichim Gaonim Shas Yidden who have not only mastered Shas and understand every bit of it in depth—but also utilize every spare moment for Torah learning. “There’s nothing left for me to say other than to aspire… and supplicate Hashem that we too should complete Shas!” He then erupted in a joyous and emotional dance—expressing our devotion to the Ribbono shel Olam, and pleading for the geulah.

Pinnacle of Joy

The final portion of the bechinah was presided over by Hagaon Rav Menachem Cohen, Rosh Yeshivas Nesiv Hada’as who transformed the atmosphere in the hall with his emotion and amazement at the sheer mastery of the gaonim Shas Yidden—contagiously spreading throughout the hall with a spirit of spiritual pleasure and Torah joy that permeates the soul.

The first of Rav Cohen’s questions elicited such a raucous response from all 132 avreichim, and so he began to direct his queries to individual kolelim—and still, but even so, the noise of their responses was thunderous and raised the roof…

“Where do we find the measure of a tefach mentioned in Shas?” asked Rav Cohen. “Which halachos in Shas are connected with the measure of four amos?” This brought forth an endless torrent of deafening responses. Turning to the parashas hashavuah, he asked “Where do we find the inyan of 22 years mentioned in Shas?” Dozens of answers flowed forth within seconds… followed by further probing questions such as “List four central hilchos Shabbos that are dealt with in Maseches Kesubos.”

A highlight of the evening was when Rav Cohen asked for the sources for meleches machsheves, the halachah that a melachah on Shabbos must be premeditated. Again, a long list of responses from various masechtos in Shas. “But where is it dealt with in Maseches Shabbos itself,” he followed up. “It’s not!” all 132 avreichim thundered at once, emphatically and confidently.

A particularly enjoyable moment was when the Rosh Yeshivah asked the avreichim to enumerate the all the halachos mentioned in Bava Kamma regarding the damage done by an entire list of animals—a question that was answered in great detail and accuracy. “List ten locations in Shas where halachos are learned from a gematriya,” he said—eliciting far more than ten responses. Throughout his questioning, the joy was palpable and the spiritual pleasure otherworldly.

He then had the following words to say: “I have had the merit to sit in great and illustrious batei Midrash, alongside great men of mastery in Torah—including in the esteemed Kollel Ponovezh—and to serve as an attendant to some of the greatest Gedolim from the previous generation —but I have never seen Talmidei Chachomim such as these.. It’s worthwhile coming from faraway countries just to witness this!” he said as he concluded with a heartfelt berachah for both the avreichim and their supporters.

An Evening of Berachos and Yeshu’os

As the first part of the evening drew to a close, the gaonim—each of whom has completed Shas five times this year, Gemara with Rashi and Tosafos (!)—moved over to a neighboring hall for a gala seudas mitzvah. All the emotion was concentrated on these moments, when they would formally conclude their beloved Shas after rigorous and relentless study and review. All of their toil and effort, their joy and pleasure and deveikus from the preceding year is all concentrated in this moment—and the joy pierced the Heavens.

As the avreichim sat together, rejoicing and celebrating this otherworldly event, Hagaon Rav Avrohom Eisen, Pozna Rov, sat on the dais, drawing incredible nachas from this Torah empire that he has established with tremendous toil, and emotionally celebrating another year of Torah accomplishment and kiddush Hashem.

In the ezras nashim too, the wives of the gaonim have gathered to reap the nachas for their portion in their husbands’ Torah. Some have even brought their young children so they can imbibe in the atmosphere and be taught to continue the golden tradition of their illustrious fathers.

A particularly moving highlight of this part of the evening were the “moments of brachos and yeshu’os” in which the avreichim made their way over to the table of financial supporters to shower them with blessings and to thank them for their part in enabling their unrivaled Torah to continue. Spiritual energy pulsated through the room as the respective partners shook hands—a true illustration of the Yisachar-Zevulun partnership in action—uniting in a shared love of Torah and those who devote their lives to its study.

“They Support You!”

A special guest at the seudas mitzvah was Hagaon Hatzadik Rav Elimelech Biderman, shlit”a, who spoke with his trademark passion and joy in honor of the Torah and those devoted to its study. He elaborated on how the Torah elevates and sanctifies those who learn it as well as those who support it—drawing down for them a tremendous shefa b’ruchaniyus and b’gashmiyus.

Turning to the patrons of “Kollel Shas Yidden,” Rav Meilech said: “I hope you won’t be offended when I tell you that it isn’t you who support these Gaonim Shas Yidden; it is they who support you!” He got no argument from this part of the room, as the joyful Torah supporters nodded in agreement—expressing their own similar feelings that they receive more than they give to these heroes of Torah.

Following the collective siyum hashasim, and the kaddish recited by the esteemed Rabbi Michael Kaplan, a major supporter of the kolelim, the room erupted in music and joy in honor of Torah—a personal Simchas Torah times 132! The joy of the Gaonim—their very essence permeated and saturated with Torah and with deveikus in the One Who gave them the Torah—overflowed to everyone present, and endured for long moments.

In recognition of their sacrifices for the Torah of their husbands, each of the wives was presented a cash gift, as Rebbetzin Eisen lauded their shared accomplishments and greatness.

Without a doubt, the joy from that evening ascended to the Heavens, bringing about great joy and pleasure in the Upper Worlds at the renewed kabbolas haTorah of these incredible Talmidei Chachomim. This evening will long leave its mark upon the Torah world that is privileged to serve as a home to the Gaonim Shas Yidden, being inspired by their stature and illustriousness. They will continue to sanctify their surroundings, elevating the aspirations of every Yid who will proclaim: Halevai that I too should merit to become a Shas Yid!

