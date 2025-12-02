Hazorfim Cyber Monday Deals Extended – 100 Items at 50% Off (Plus, 35-45% Off Hundreds of other items) – Limited Inventory!

Advertise
Cyber Monday may have passed, but Hazorfim has extended their biggest sale of the year for a final 24–48 hours – and this is the absolute last chance to grab these prices before they disappear until next year.

Over 100 items are still marked down to 50% OFF, with additional 35–50% discounts sitewide across every major category. Once these deals end, they’re gone for the season.

This is also the final opportunity to order in time for Chanukah delivery, especially for Menorahs and gift items.

Extended Sale Highlights (Final Hours):

🔥 100 Items at 50% Off: Limited remaining quantities – once sold out, they will not be restocked for Cyber Monday pricing.

🕎 Final Chance for Chanukah Delivery – Menorahs: Hazorfim’s world-famous Sterling Silver Menorahs and silver-plated Menorahs (starting at $235) are still available – for now.

🕯 Sterling Silver Candlesticks: Your last window of the year to get Hazorfim candlesticks at these price levels.

🍷 Kiddush & Wine Collection: Kiddush cups, Kiddush sets, liquor cups, plates, and Eliyahu cups, all with extended Cyber Monday savings.

Every Sterling Silver purchase from Hazorfim’s Official Site still includes a Lifetime Warranty.

How to Shop Before the Sale Ends

Shop Online: www.Hazorfim.com

Phone Orders: 1-800-551-8068

WhatsApp Personal Shopper: +1-718-416-6196

