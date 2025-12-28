This Is Your LAST CHANCE! Do NOT Miss This Deal ENDING SOON! All 8 Incredible ArtScroll Deals Are BACK, but for a Limited Time!

During Chanukah, ArtScroll rolled out 8 extraordinary deals at 33% off, one each day. If you didn’t get a chance to take advantage of them, now’s your moment. These are the lowest prices of the year on each of these sets!

For 48 HOURS only — from Motzei Shabbos until Monday at midnight — every one of those 8 best-selling deals return in one final encore.

Whether you’re building your library or stocking up on gifts for months to come, this is a rare opportunity. There are no purchase limits — just a firm deadline — so act fast.

Here are the sets that are on sale:

Deal 1: Jaffa Edition Weekly Parashah English and Hebrew Sets

Jaffa Edition Weekly Parashah English and Hebrew Sets Deal 2: Rubin/Milstein/Kesuvim Nach Sets

Rubin/Milstein/Kesuvim Nach Sets Deal 3: Or HaChaim Chumash Set

Or HaChaim Chumash Set Deal 4: Chumash and Navi with Teachings of the Talmud

Chumash and Navi with Teachings of the Talmud Deal 5: Yerushalmi Talmud Sets in both English and Hebrew

Yerushalmi Talmud Sets in both English and Hebrew Deal 6: English and Hebrew Midrash Sets

English and Hebrew Midrash Sets Deal 7: Schottenstein Mishnah Elucidated (English) and Ryzman Hebrew Mishnayos

Schottenstein Mishnah Elucidated (English) and Ryzman Hebrew Mishnayos Deal 8: Rav Simcha Bunim Cohen Hilchos Shabbos Set

Hurry! These deals end this Monday, 12/29 at midnight. Don’t miss your chance – shop now at ArtScroll.com or your local Hebrew bookseller.