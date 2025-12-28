Advertise
Israel’s High Court Blocks Government Plan to Shut Down Army Radio

In a shock to no one, Israel’s High Court has stepped in to block the government’s plan to shut down Army Radio (Galei Tzahal).

Justice Yitzhak Amit issued an interim order halting the move, effectively freezing the government’s decision for now.

