Bris Milah of 20 Year Old at BJX- Flatbush’s Kiruv Organization

It almost feels unfaithful and disloyal to choose a favorite Parsha, when every Parsha in the Torah is sacred and beloved. Why then is the Rav of BJX so enamored with Parsha Vayigash?

Parshas Vayigash embodies everything we seek to accomplish at BJX. It is the Parsha of reconciliation, reunification and peaceful resolution. Yosef reconciled with his brothers. Yosef’s brothers discover that the person they thought was an Egyptian was actually their long-lost brother. Father and son, Yaakov and Yosef, are finally reunited after 22 years of separation. Instead of grudges, acrimony, and vendetta, peace reigns.

Flatbush’s Kiruv organization, BJX was established to bring our long-lost brothers home and allow us to welcome our fellow Jews with love. Thousands of Jews who are disconnected live in our environs and neighborhoods. Finally, Hashem, our Father, is being reunited with His children. BJX has programs for Jews of all backgrounds and ages to ignite their Neshamos and give them an opportunity to connect to Torah and Mitzvos.

At a recent program, two young men who were raised entirely secular celebrated one year of Kosher observance. Another young man, Matthew, celebrated his recent Bris Milah – at 20 years old! A young woman celebrated 3 months of Shabbos observance. These are some of the miracles of Flatbush acheinu bnei Yisroel returning to their roots at BJX.