That Feeling Everyone’s Judging You? Here’s What’s Really Going On | Chayi Hanfling, LCSW

We all move through life wearing an invisible pair of glasses. The trouble is, those lenses are tinted by every experience, fear, and uncomfortable moment we’ve ever lived through. Two people can walk into the same room and have entirely different interpretations: one feels welcomed, while the other is convinced everyone is silently evaluating their choices. Same room, completely different realities.

Imagine walking into a social gathering. One person thinks, “This feels nice,” and settles in easily. Another walks in and immediately thinks, “I don’t belong here.” No one has said a word yet, but their inner worlds are already shaping what they’ll notice, how they’ll move, and how safe they’ll feel.

When a part of you expects judgment, it doesn’t show up only as a thought. Your body reacts too. Shoulders tense, your voice tightens, and you start overthinking your words — even the ones you haven’t said yet. You may pull back, smile nervously, or nod along to avoid standing out.

For example, you might share an idea and then immediately rush to explain it, soften it, or joke it away. Or you stay quiet altogether, afraid that if you speak up, you’ll sound foolish. From the outside, others don’t see insecurity, they just sense hesitation or distance.

And the people around you? They respond not to imagined flaws, but to the protective energy you’re putting out. Then you walk away thinking, “See? I knew they were judging me.” And the inner critic gets another point on the scoreboard.

These stories aren’t chosen. None of us decide, “I’d like to believe people are judging me all the time.” These beliefs grow out of lived experience – childhood feedback, strained friendships, moments when we felt exposed or embarrassed. The brain loves patterns; once it detects one, it often treats it like a universal rule. So even in a completely safe situation, that old story, “people are judging me” , can pop up automatically, like an unwanted notification you can’t quite dismiss.

The encouraging news is that the lens can shift. Not through forcing positivity or pretending to feel confident, but through gentle awareness. It can start as simply as noticing: “A part of me is expecting judgment right now.”

That small sentence creates space. Instead of being swallowed by the belief, you’re standing next to it. You’re no longer the thought; you’re the one noticing it.

Acknowledging that this part is trying to protect you softens the grip. And suddenly, the world around you feels less like a threat. Not because anything external changed, but because you’re no longer meeting it through fear.

Even small shifts inside change what you experience outside. Conversations feel easier. Eye contact feels less loaded. You start to notice genuine connection where you used to see danger. And perhaps you can even offer yourself a bit of humor or grace along the way. The world reflecting something kinder isn’t a miracle; it’s a sign your lens is clearing.

So the next time you feel that familiar expectation of judgment, pause. Notice it. Acknowledge it. It’s been working hard for a long time. And with that simple recognition, you may find the world feels a little lighter — as if the picture finally comes into focus.

